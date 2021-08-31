why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.42

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] loss -2.91% or -0.44 points to close at $14.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3355270 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Range Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Highlights –.

It opened the trading session at $15.00, the shares rose to $15.17 and dropped to $14.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RRC points out that the company has recorded 49.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, RRC reached to a volume of 3355270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $8 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.48. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.97.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 22.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $3,583 million, or 95.80% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,294,167, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,604,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.08 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $299.35 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 35,663,280 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 27,178,632 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 180,879,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,721,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,873,448 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,647,098 shares during the same period.