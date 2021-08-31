why Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.88

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] closed the trading session at $56.37 on 08/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.34, while the highest price level was $57.2518. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield” or “the company”) announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 20, 2021 to August 19, 2022, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.

Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, BAM reached to a volume of 3001969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $62.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $52 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.06.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.21, while it was recorded at 56.36 for the last single week of trading, and 45.96 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 447.35. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.