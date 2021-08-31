why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.36

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.40 during the day while it closed the day at $11.30. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Nobo Technologies Selects BlackBerry for Advanced Digital Cockpit Controller in Great Wall Motors’ Haval H6S, the Next Generation of China’s Leading SUV.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Nobo Technologies (Nobo) announced that the advanced digital cockpit controller platform developed by Nobo built on the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge Digital Cockpit Controller (DCC) platform has been selected to power Great Wall Motors’ next generation SUV – Haval H6S and offers customers a more personalized and engaging driving experience.

As the flagship SUV model of Great Wall Motors, the Haval H6 has long been a popular choice for customers in China. The latest model features a new and modern hatchback design along with Nobo’s smart DCC platform that integrates features such as Windshield Head-Up Display (W-HUD), In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and cluster display, 360 degree Around View Monitor (AVM), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), occupant monitoring systems (OMS), Voice Recognition and Navigation to allow for an interactive and comfortable driving experience.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 17.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has inclined by 12.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.57% and gained 70.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $6.12 billion, with 567.36 million shares outstanding and 557.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.81M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 12621350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 86.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.34. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,400 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.64 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $311.16 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 13,973,444 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 21,347,173 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 177,025,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,345,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,778,515 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,727 shares during the same period.