why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] slipped around -0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.02 at the close of the session, down -3.84%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Aurinia Acquires Novel Pipeline Assets Targeting Autoimmune and Kidney-related Diseases.

– Assets expand immunology portfolio to include B-cell therapy (BAFF/APRIL) and macrophage modulation -.

– IND-enabling studies are ongoing and will support the transition of these assets to clinical development in 2022/2023 -.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 23.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $18.12 and lowest of $16.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.50, which means current price is +75.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 3923287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 25.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 16.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $835 million, or 45.10% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,523,007, which is approximately -8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.3 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $88.04 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 7,739,335 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 10,825,718 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,488,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,053,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,972 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,173,419 shares during the same period.