Wall Street Analyst Upgrade OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] closed the trading session at $2.62 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.52, while the highest price level was $2.67. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Organigram Extends Popular SHRED Product Portfolio with High-quality, Value-priced SHRED’ems Gummies.

Captures #1 share of edibles position in inaugural launch province of PEI within two weeks of launch.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading Canadian producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of SHRED’ems, a high-quality and bold flavoured lineup of cannabis-infused gummies. SHRED’ems is an extension of the Company’s highly popular, value-priced SHRED product portfolio which includes SHRED milled flower and SHRED Jar of Joints. Since launch in early August, SHRED’ems has already demonstrated great momentum, capturing the leading market share position of the edibles category in Prince Edward Island (PEI) within 2 weeks of launch and the fourth position in New Brunswick.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.99 percent and weekly performance of 11.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 5317993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 19.43% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,578,871, which is approximately 41.664% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,453,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in OGI stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.35 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -27.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 11,958,469 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,398,634 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 23,760,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,118,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,758,380 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 861,402 shares during the same period.