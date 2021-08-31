Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.625 during the day while it closed the day at $25.38. The company report on August 26, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for 335 megawatts of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana.

– Company requests to purchase 335 megawatts (MW) in additional generating capacity from third-party solar projects in Indiana.

– Proposed power purchase agreements represent the next component of company’s Smart Energy Future Plan.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock has also loss -3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNP stock has inclined by 1.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.69% and gained 17.28% year-on date.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $14.90 billion, with 586.00 million shares outstanding and 578.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3611682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $27.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 25.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.49 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 4.60%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,940 million, or 95.00% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,916,116, which is approximately 4.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,618,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $817.63 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 35.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 64,295,960 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 39,927,653 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 445,019,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,243,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,696,641 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,355 shares during the same period.