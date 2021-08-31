Wall Street Analyst Initiated Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.32% or 0.24 points to close at $74.97 with a heavy trading volume of 4673251 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Johnson Controls names Mandeville to lead Corporate Development, drive M&A and partnership growth strategy.

– François Mandeville to lead M&A function and help drive business growth strategy.

– Mandeville brings wealth of corporate development leadership experience from Danaher and Agilent Technologies.

It opened the trading session at $74.94, the shares rose to $75.37 and dropped to $74.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded 30.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 4673251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $79.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $75, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 70 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.84, while it was recorded at 74.84 for the last single week of trading, and 59.89 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $48,336 million, or 92.60% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 67,248,210, which is approximately -7.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,954,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.2 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 48,728,797 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 48,145,052 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 547,859,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,733,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,570,538 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,725,741 shares during the same period.