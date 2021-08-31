Wall Street Analyst Initiated Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] gained 1.08% or 1.35 points to close at $125.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3078226 shares. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Late-Breaking Data Shows Abbott’s Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Occluder Offers Superior Left Atrial Appendage Closure Compared to Watchman‡ Device for People With Atrial Fibrillation at Risk of Stroke.

– New data presented at ESC Congress 2021 and simultaneously published in Circulation show Amulet Occluder was superior in left atrial appendage (LAA) closure and noninferior on safety and effectiveness endpoints compared to Watchman device.

– Amulet device is the first and only minimally invasive option approved for LAA occlusion that does not require blood-thinning medication following implantation.

It opened the trading session at $124.53, the shares rose to $126.19 and dropped to $124.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABT points out that the company has recorded 2.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 3078226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $131.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ABT stock

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.12, while it was recorded at 125.25 for the last single week of trading, and 116.82 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.21. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.86.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.67. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $40,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 12.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $164,380 million, or 74.80% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,844,584, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,190,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.65 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.81 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly 0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,180 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 56,981,152 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 71,582,346 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 1,176,664,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,305,228,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,132,260 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,634,613 shares during the same period.