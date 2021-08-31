Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain 10.93% so far this year. What now?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] traded at a low on 08/30/21, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.42. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Vornado to Sell Five Manhattan Retail Properties for $184.5 Million.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced that it has entered into agreements to sell five Manhattan retail properties located at 677 – 679, 759 – 771 and 828 – 850 Madison Avenue, 478-482 Broadway and 155 Spring Street for $184.5 million. In the aggregate, the properties currently have negative income and street level occupancy is approximately 30%.

The properties are being sold in three separate sale transactions. The sale of the Madison Avenue properties is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and the sale of the Soho properties is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3823009 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vornado Realty Trust stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $7.82 billion, with 191.53 million shares outstanding and 175.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 3823009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $46.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $46, while Truist kept a Buy rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 35.93.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.18, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 43.10 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.28 and a Gross Margin at +22.20. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.44.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.93. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$102,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $6,170 million, or 79.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,281,259, which is approximately 1.3% of the company’s market cap and around 8.53% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.97 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $666.82 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 1.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 12,110,702 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 10,521,702 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 126,338,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,970,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,248 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,781 shares during the same period.