Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Is Currently -1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] plunged by -$2.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $220.615 during the day while it closed the day at $219.08. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Union Pacific and Progress Rail Partner to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Locomotive Series’ Approved to Use Higher Biodiesel Blends.

Union Pacific locomotives will be getting a boost of biodiesel fuel. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, approved the use of up to 20% biodiesel blend in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5%.

Union Pacific Corporation stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has declined by -2.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.67% and gained 5.22% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $142.58 billion, with 658.50 million shares outstanding and 650.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3452653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $251.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $269, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.83, while it was recorded at 220.81 for the last single week of trading, and 215.29 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 14.25%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,785 million, or 79.90% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,836,709, which is approximately -0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,795,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.81 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.05 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,068 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,324,589 shares. Additionally, 867 investors decreased positions by around 25,723,437 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 471,764,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,812,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,069,818 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,971,458 shares during the same period.