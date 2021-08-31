Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $14.17 billion, up 18.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$1.18. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Truist commits $1 million to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to support HBCU students and alumni.

Truist continues to build better lives and communities to advance diversity and inclusion.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced the Homers for Hank program, a five-year commitment to donate $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund for every home run hit by the Atlanta Braves, totaling a minimum of $1 million. The funds will be used to build a program that provides scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities, career development programs for HBCU students/alumni and other future support initiatives in honor of Hank Aaron’s legacy.

A sum of 3187561 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $58.10 and dropped to a low of $56.71 until finishing in the latest session at $56.79.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.64. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $63.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.50.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.53, while it was recorded at 57.20 for the last single week of trading, and 54.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,218 million, or 73.70% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,677,573, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,724,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.53 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 690 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 42,380,927 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 49,474,769 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 880,465,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 972,320,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,393,411 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,321,698 shares during the same period.