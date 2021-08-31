The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Is Currently -1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 08/30/21, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.80. The company report on August 18, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Above-Plan Q2 FY22 Sales and Profit Results; Q2 FY22 Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales Increased 20% Versus Q2 FY20.

Q2 FY22 overall open-only comp store sales increased 20% over Q2 FY20.

Q2 FY22 net sales were $12.1 billion, an increase of 23% compared to Q2 FY20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4492569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The TJX Companies Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $88.07 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 4492569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $79.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $69, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TJX stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.18, while it was recorded at 74.28 for the last single week of trading, and 67.57 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $78,733 million, or 90.60% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,780,569, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,969,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.98 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -5.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

781 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 75,744,238 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 71,689,028 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 934,067,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,081,500,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,845,387 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 23,104,396 shares during the same period.