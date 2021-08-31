The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is 2.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $142.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Always and Thrive Global Launch First Period Tracker and Wellness App That Helps #EndPeriodPoverty.

By Simply Registering and Engaging With this New Mobile App, Users Can Spark Donations to Help #EndPeriodPoverty in Partnership with Feeding America.

NEW YORK –News Direct– P&G.

The Procter & Gamble Company represents 2.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $347.22 billion with the latest information. PG stock price has been found in the range of $142.05 to $142.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 3837335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $152.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.73, while it was recorded at 142.70 for the last single week of trading, and 135.53 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $223,908 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,832,442, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,782,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.27 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.88 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,443 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 69,630,126 shares. Additionally, 1,244 investors decreased positions by around 76,732,251 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 1,420,194,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,557,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,216,250 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,765,676 shares during the same period.