Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.21%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache..

Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock dropped by -2.08%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.31. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.62 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 3800630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 5.37%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,276 million, or 51.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 122,652,574, which is approximately -4.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,336,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.76 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $402.22 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 31,612,407 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 42,168,131 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 487,455,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,236,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,115 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,665,110 shares during the same period.