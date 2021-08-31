T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is 2.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.35% or -0.48 points to close at $137.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3585174 shares. The company report on August 30, 2021 that T-Mobile Responds to Events in Afghanistan.

With the challenges faced by those in Afghanistan and their friends and family here in the U.S., T-Mobile wants to do its part to help customers stay connected to their loved ones during this uncertain time.

It opened the trading session at $136.93, the shares rose to $138.58 and dropped to $135.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 12.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3585174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $133 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 818.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.15, while it was recorded at 139.24 for the last single week of trading, and 134.34 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 40.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $85,191 million, or 41.90% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,181,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.61 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

546 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,574,905 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 44,232,863 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 522,964,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,772,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,342,275 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,842,327 shares during the same period.