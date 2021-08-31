StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Revenue clocked in at $658.40 million, down -41.02% YTD: What’s Next?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] price plunged by -4.09 percent to reach at -$2.11. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of Investors.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of StoneCo Ltd. (“Stone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STNE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

A sum of 3875977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. StoneCo Ltd. shares reached a high of $51.795 and dropped to a low of $49.45 until finishing in the latest session at $49.50.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.18, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 69.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.89 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.74.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.96. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of $22,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,697 million, or 79.90% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,167,372, which is approximately -4.028% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 28,901,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $552.01 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly -2.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 21,699,958 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 23,193,268 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 150,997,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,890,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,803,514 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,098,677 shares during the same period.