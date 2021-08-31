Rosenblatt lifts Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $43.64 on 08/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.56, while the highest price level was $46.60. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces Partial Exercise of IPO Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

As previously announced, in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) granted the underwriters of its IPO a customary 30-day over-allotment option to buy up to an additional 5,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from Robinhood at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions., Robinhood announced that the IPO underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option and will purchase 4,354,194 shares of Class A common stock (the “Additional Shares”) at the IPO price of $38.00, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to Robinhood from the sale of the Additional Shares will be approximately $158.5 million. Robinhood expects to close the issuance of the Additional Shares on August 31, 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities acted as additional book-running managers for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.16M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 12210849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 6.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.29.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD], while it was recorded at 47.15 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.