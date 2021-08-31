Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain 29.78% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price surged by 1.80 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Repair. Remodel. Reimagine: The Regions Foundation Supports Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

TYLER, Texas –News Direct– Regions Bank.

TYLER, Texas, August 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Tuesday announced a $75,000 grant to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

A sum of 7204874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.23M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $21.075 and dropped to a low of $20.56 until finishing in the latest session at $20.92.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.88. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.72.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 44.80%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,920 million, or 76.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,103,576, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,706,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 46,536,794 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 38,584,650 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 628,049,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,171,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,951,276 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,583,576 shares during the same period.