QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $78

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $77.95 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that QTS Realty Trust Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Blackstone Funds.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) (“QTS” or “the Company”) announced that, at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier, QTS stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of QTS by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and Blackstone Property Partners.

“I thank our stockholders for their strong support of the transformative transaction with Blackstone, which will provide compelling, immediate and certain value to stockholders and position QTS to better serve customers’ expanding data center infrastructure needs,” said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO of QTS. “With this significant milestone now behind us, we look forward to completing the transaction with Blackstone.”.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 25.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTS Stock saw the intraday high of $77.97 and lowest of $77.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.65, which means current price is +39.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, QTS reached a trading volume of 5778903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.00.

How has QTS stock performed recently?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.58, while it was recorded at 77.88 for the last single week of trading, and 67.05 for the last 200 days.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +32.29. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.57. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of -$4,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]

There are presently around $6,061 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,755,567, which is approximately 4.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,747,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.97 million in QTS stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $228.49 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly -1.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 26,928,571 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 29,273,963 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 21,550,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,752,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,008,393 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 9,340,197 shares during the same period.