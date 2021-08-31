Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] gain 28.95% so far this year. What now?

Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ: PFPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that U.S. Federal Jury Unanimously Finds Vade Secure Willfully Misappropriated Proofpoint Trade Secrets and Infringed Proofpoint Copyrights.

A U.S. federal jury unanimously found Friday that Vade Secure (Vade) willfully and maliciously misappropriated over a dozen trade secrets and infringed copyrights belonging to Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) and its subsidiary Cloudmark LLC, awarding Proofpoint approximately $13.5 million in compensatory damages for Vade’s unjust enrichment to date. The Court’s decision on punitive damages for Vade’s willful misappropriation of the trade secrets is expected in late October. Proofpoint will also be seeking injunctive relief to address ongoing and future harm to Proofpoint.

The verdict is the culmination of one week of jury deliberations following a three-week trial during which Proofpoint presented evidence of Vade’s theft and use of Proofpoint’s confidential and proprietary information and source code. Proofpoint successfully demonstrated to the eight jurors that Vade unlawfully took, copied, and used Proofpoint’s trade secrets and copyrighted source code as part of several Vade products, including Vade for Microsoft 365, Email Content Filter, Vade Cloud, and Vade MTA Builder. Vade’s Chief Technology Officer, Olivier Lemarié, was also found individually liable for trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement, and breach of his employment agreement with Cloudmark, where he worked before joining Vade in 2017.

Over the last 12 months, PFPT stock rose by 58.43%. The one-year Proofpoint Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.03. The average equity rating for PFPT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.16 billion, with 57.48 million shares outstanding and 56.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 823.57K shares, PFPT stock reached a trading volume of 5512954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFPT shares is $169.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Proofpoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Proofpoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Summit Insights analysts kept a Buy rating on PFPT stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFPT shares from 150 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proofpoint Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFPT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PFPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, PFPT shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.41, while it was recorded at 175.60 for the last single week of trading, and 146.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Proofpoint Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. Proofpoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.60.

Return on Total Capital for PFPT is now -6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.25. Additionally, PFPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] managed to generate an average of -$44,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Proofpoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proofpoint Inc. go to 23.20%.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,194 million, or 92.40% of PFPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,306,161, which is approximately -3.423% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,961,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.85 million in PFPT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $446.06 million in PFPT stock with ownership of nearly 399.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proofpoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ:PFPT] by around 26,946,715 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 29,947,237 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 4,627,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,266,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFPT stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,322,883 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 11,624,318 shares during the same period.