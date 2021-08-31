OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE: ONE] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.51 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that OneSmart Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (“OneSmart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONE), a leading education company in China, announced that, it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 3, 2021, notifying OneSmart that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of OneSmart’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock is now -86.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5455 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.87, which means current price is +2.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, ONE reached a trading volume of 4915380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSmart International Education Group Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has ONE stock performed recently?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ONE shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8287, while it was recorded at 0.5326 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5096 for the last 200 days.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited go to 4.14%.

Insider trade positions for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]

There are presently around $25 million, or 47.60% of ONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 16,818,750, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 7.01% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 7,860,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 million in ONE stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.79 million in ONE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE:ONE] by around 1,250,919 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 852,764 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 46,684,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,788,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,181 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 444,255 shares during the same period.