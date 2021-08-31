Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is -10.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] plunged by -$1.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $29.44 during the day while it closed the day at $28.03. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Nordstrom Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Raises Fiscal Year Outlook.

– Broad-based improvement in sales trends at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack; strong Anniversary Sale performance.

– Earnings reflected solid execution and improvements in sales, gross profit and expense.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also loss -23.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -18.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.41% and lost -10.19% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $4.35 billion, with 158.50 million shares outstanding and 111.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 9126051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $36, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 38 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.56. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 34.59 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,695 million, or 61.40% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,269,362, which is approximately 15.915% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,085,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.7 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $281.54 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -15.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,195,665 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 8,803,522 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 70,143,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,142,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,028,084 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,298,838 shares during the same period.