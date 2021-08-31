Needham slashes price target on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] – find out why.

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 1.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $156.02 at the close of the session, up 1.19%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now 6.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $157.49 and lowest of $151.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 219.94, which means current price is +20.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3960319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $175.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities dropped their target price from $190 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $164 to $167, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 66.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.68, while it was recorded at 156.94 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $24,775 million, or 47.60% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.58 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

603 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 94,421,045 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 15,640,750 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 48,731,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,793,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 269 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,666,030 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,474,556 shares during the same period.