Market cap of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] reaches 33.10B – now what?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] traded at a low on 08/30/21, posting a -2.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.48. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 shareholder letter. the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Additional Call Details:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11731208 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $33.10 billion, with 298.74 million shares outstanding and 263.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 11731208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $134.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $135 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $130, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 140 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.05, while it was recorded at 109.97 for the last single week of trading, and 119.55 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $22,336 million, or 81.80% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,324,244, which is approximately 1.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,256,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 0.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 44,022,088 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 32,259,942 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 143,822,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,104,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,956,204 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 18,994,630 shares during the same period.