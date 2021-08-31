Market cap of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] reaches 110.05M – now what?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] loss -4.31% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Antiviral Program and Milestone Updates.

Influenza program Phase 1 clinical trial with CC-42344 on track to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

COVID-19 program preclinical development with the novel oral SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitors is advancing.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. represents 87.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.05 million with the latest information. COCP stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 3092653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1457, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3878 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.30 and a Current Ratio set at 28.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $22 million, or 27.20% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,110,657, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,103,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 million in COCP stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $3.05 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 12,081,845 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,821,342 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,058,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,961,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,312,402 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 65,324 shares during the same period.