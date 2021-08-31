Market cap of ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] reaches 161.02M – now what?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] jumped around 0.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.38 at the close of the session, up 22.82%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that on August 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split”) of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1 so that every five (5) shares currently authorized and issued is combined into one (1) share. Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share. In connection with the Reverse Split, a vote of the shareholders of the Company is not required and as such, no shareholder vote or meeting of shareholders will be held.

The Reverse Split will be effected by filing amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands. The Company intends to file the amendments with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands on August 27, 2021, and it is anticipated that the ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 30, 2021.

ATIF Holdings Limited stock is now -27.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATIF Stock saw the intraday high of $5.65 and lowest of $2.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.70, which means current price is +60.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 70.45K shares, ATIF reached a trading volume of 28970785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 230.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ATIF stock performed recently?

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.04. With this latest performance, ATIF shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.20.