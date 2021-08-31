Loop Capital slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] closed the trading session at $12.18 on 08/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.80, while the highest price level was $12.485. The company report on August 26, 2021 that E2open Names Kari Janavitz Chief Marketing Officer.

Janavitz to lead global marketing efforts for fast-growing leader of SaaS supply chain software platform company.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that Kari Janavitz will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective. Janavitz will join E2open’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Michael Farlekas, and will oversee a marketing function that includes brand, digital marketing, regional and field marketing, digital channels, inside sales, and communications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.36 percent and weekly performance of 7.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 3838395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,281 million, or 96.30% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 27,973,575, which is approximately 11.134% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 20,530,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.06 million in ETWO stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $245.46 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 11.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 27,849,774 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 19,287,767 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 140,138,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,276,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,691,688 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,920 shares during the same period.