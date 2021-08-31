JP Morgan slashes price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] – find out why.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] traded at a low on 08/30/21, posting a -1.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.52. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Lexicon Welcomes New ESC Heart Failure Treatment Guidelines Establishing SGLT Inhibitors as Standard of Care.

New guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology recommend addition of SGLT inhibitors to standard of care for patients with acute and chronic heart failure.

Guidance underscores the benefits of SGLT inhibitors in significantly reducing risk of death due to cardiovascular causes or heart failure hospitalization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6301058 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.20%.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $559.58 million, with 144.45 million shares outstanding and 138.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.52K shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 6301058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has LXRX stock performed recently?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.49. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 27.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -722.17 and a Gross Margin at +84.73. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.11.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now -65.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.19. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] managed to generate an average of -$750,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

There are presently around $550 million, or 85.10% of LXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 71,178,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,394,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.94 million in LXRX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $33.61 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly -18.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 5,441,175 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,990,352 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 111,261,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,693,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,219,847 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,448 shares during the same period.