JMP Securities lifts Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.95 during the day while it closed the day at $15.92. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Cloudera Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Leadership Transitions.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Total revenue for the second quarter was $236.1 million, an increase of 10% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $213.3 million, an increase of 11% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 13% year-over-year.

“Excellent fiscal second quarter performance, including strong ARR growth, was driven by continued adoption of our CDP hybrid and multi-cloud solution-set,” said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer of Cloudera. “We are also pleased to announce that shareholders have approved our proposed transaction with CD&R and KKR, which we believe will accelerate our hybrid data cloud strategy and enable further investment in product innovation.”.

Cloudera Inc. stock has also loss -0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLDR stock has declined by -0.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.97% and gained 14.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CLDR stock reached $4.71 billion, with 292.54 million shares outstanding and 291.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 5440043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.26 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.25. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$59,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,641 million, or 81.70% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,173,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.17 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $284.74 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 2.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 55,561,731 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 56,388,879 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 116,750,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,701,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,806,470 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 19,730,715 shares during the same period.