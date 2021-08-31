Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] is 48.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.58%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that SV Health Investors Announces Three Realizations in its Growth Equity Portfolio.

SV Health Investors (“SV”), a leading global health care investment firm, is pleased to announce a series of realizations from its growth equity portfolio:.

On August 6, HillRom (NYSE: HRC) completed the acquisition of SV’s portfolio company Bardy Diagnostics (“BDx”). In 2016, SV partnered with founder Dr. Gust Bardy to support the commercial launch of the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor, a best-in-class ambulatory cardiac monitor. The CAM offers both superior patient convenience and improved data capture. During the course of SV’s partnership with BDx, the company built an increasingly sophisticated services capability and grew revenue ten-fold. SV wishes the BDx team continued success under the HillRom umbrella.

Over the last 12 months, HRC stock rose by 56.52%. The one-year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.77. The average equity rating for HRC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.50 billion, with 66.27 million shares outstanding and 65.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 481.88K shares, HRC stock reached a trading volume of 4681826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRC shares is $144.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $129 to $117, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, HRC shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.48 for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.68, while it was recorded at 134.68 for the last single week of trading, and 110.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +46.49. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HRC is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.27. Additionally, HRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] managed to generate an average of $22,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. go to 7.95%.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,203 million, or 88.50% of HRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,715,168, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,369,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.5 million in HRC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $875.65 million in HRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HRC] by around 3,790,845 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 3,898,576 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 48,582,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,272,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,676 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,655 shares during the same period.