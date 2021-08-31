For DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on 08/27/21, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.01. The company report on August 30, 2021 that FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. f

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12944601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 5.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.22%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $23.33 billion, with 401.45 million shares outstanding and 372.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 12944601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $70.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $41 to $42.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.66, while it was recorded at 57.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.96 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.19 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.45.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.10. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$473,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 30.30%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $15,115 million, or 60.90% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,780,320, which is approximately 2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,298,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and RAINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.0 billion in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 63,079,864 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 33,352,741 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 155,435,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,868,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,146,115 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 19,092,596 shares during the same period.