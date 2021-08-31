Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is 2.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] loss -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $116.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Independent Restaurants Can Streamline Operations of Online Orders Through New Clover and Grubhub Integration.

Integration offers restaurants an opportunity to increase order volumes while aggregating inventory, menu, and order management via the Clover platform.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, including the Clover® point-of-sale and business management platform, and Grubhub, (NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced a direct integration of the Clover and Grubhub platforms to help thousands of independent restaurants more efficiently manage and fulfill online orders.

Fiserv Inc. represents 663.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.10 billion with the latest information. FISV stock price has been found in the range of $116.00 to $118.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 3176000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $141.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.31, while it was recorded at 118.01 for the last single week of trading, and 114.40 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $70,866 million, or 92.80% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 62,300,667, which is approximately -26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,623,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.55 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 4.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 60,065,915 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 72,957,457 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 472,873,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 605,897,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,310,703 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,659,229 shares during the same period.