First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $16.30 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.74 during the day while it closed the day at $16.30. The company report on August 27, 2021 that First Horizon Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 20, 2021.

Announces planned 2022 financial reporting dates.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) plans to announce third quarter 2021 financial results on October 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.fhnc.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live conference call and webcast presentation that morning with details as follows:.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also gained 2.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has declined by -15.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.28% and gained 27.74% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $8.75 billion, with 550.30 million shares outstanding and 541.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 3138407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.38. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.81.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.41. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $124,228 per employee.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,411 million, or 83.90% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,470,357, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,174,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.85 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.29 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -7.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 43,832,225 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 46,679,445 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 364,167,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,679,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,576,861 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,812,679 shares during the same period.