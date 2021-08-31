EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Is Currently -3.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] slipped around -2.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $67.39 at the close of the session, down -3.22%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 8:45 a.m. Central time (9:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, September 8. Ezra Y. Yacob, President, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG Resources Inc. stock is now 36.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $69.355 and lowest of $67.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.89, which means current price is +38.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4606297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $99.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on EOG stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 88 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.81, while it was recorded at 68.33 for the last single week of trading, and 68.11 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 60.73%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $34,664 million, or 89.20% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 60,327,868, which is approximately -15.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,783,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.25 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 35,201,160 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 44,686,067 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 434,484,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,371,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,425,685 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,471,098 shares during the same period.