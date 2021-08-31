DZ Bank lifts JD.com Inc. [JD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.14%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that JD.com Announces 2021 Second Quarter and Interim Results.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, JD stock dropped by -3.62%. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.26 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, JD stock reached a trading volume of 12923213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

DZ Bank have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.14. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.36, while it was recorded at 74.11 for the last single week of trading, and 81.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 3.91%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,331 million, or 39.40% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,594,753, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,402,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.34 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly -13.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 64,443,749 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 92,163,621 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 357,989,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,596,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,798,365 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 30,580,896 shares during the same period.