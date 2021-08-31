Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain 306.52% so far this year. What now?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] price surged by 6.98 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Medigen Vaccine Biologics Announces Launch of Its COVID-19 Vaccine MVC-COV1901 Adjuvanted with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Adjuvant.

– Approximately 600,000 people are anticipated to receive the Medigen vaccine this week.

– MVC-COV1901 is a subunit vaccine comprised of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S-2P antigen adjuvanted with CpG 1018® adjuvant.

A sum of 8761621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $18.60 and dropped to a low of $17.10 until finishing in the latest session at $18.09.

The one-year DVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.37. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 93.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.37 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,625 million, or 79.10% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 14,243,800, which is approximately 13.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,771,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.95 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.24 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 11,729,761 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,733,438 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 72,391,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,854,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,398 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,927,300 shares during the same period.