Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Stock trading around $28.31 per share: What’s Next?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] closed the trading session at $28.31 on 08/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.81, while the highest price level was $28.83. The company report on August 20, 2021 that This is What Winning Sounds Like – Introducing the New CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset.

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, launched the new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset, offering gamers industry-leading SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, an exceedingly comfortable new design, durable construction, and refined style.

Multiple connection options make the HS80 RGB WIRELESS a great choice for both PC and console gamers. Connecting to your PC using CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS boasts 24bit audio along with a strong, unwavering signal that lets you play completely untethered from anywhere in the room with a range of up to 60ft. For unrivaled convenience, connect up to three SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS-compatible CORSAIR devices – headset, keyboard, and mouse – with a single USB receiver, making a full wireless setup easy, simple, and hassle-free.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.84 percent and weekly performance of 8.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CRSR reached to a volume of 4473765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CRSR stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRSR shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CRSR stock trade performance evaluation

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, CRSR shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.50, while it was recorded at 27.50 for the last single week of trading, and 34.11 for the last 200 days.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +25.58. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 21.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of $42,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 6.40%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $342 million, or 71.00% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,648,621, which is approximately 29.569% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,252,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.78 million in CRSR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $32.7 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly 62.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 3,991,755 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,445,705 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 6,637,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,074,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,738,526 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 583,188 shares during the same period.