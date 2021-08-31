Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain 67.73% so far this year. What now?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] plunged by -$10.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $173.57 during the day while it closed the day at $165.19. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Capital One Launches Flagship Student Rewards Credit Cards.

New SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students offer enhanced choices for students to earn rewards.

Capital One launched the SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards, student versions of Capital One’s flagship credit cards designed to provide valuable rewards and more choice for customers beginning their credit journey.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also loss -2.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has declined by -0.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.29% and gained 67.73% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $71.95 billion, with 450.60 million shares outstanding and 442.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 4287670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $170, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.24, while it was recorded at 171.32 for the last single week of trading, and 133.58 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.20%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,264 million, or 91.10% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.87 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.72 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

554 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,144,287 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 30,838,676 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 349,153,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,136,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,782,055 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,854,345 shares during the same period.