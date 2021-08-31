Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] is -0.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE: ACIC] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Archer and REEF Team Up To Tackle Urban Congestion with Vertiports and Urban Air Mobility Networks.

REEF, the largest mobility hub operator in North America, will work with Archer to provide access to thousands of sites in dense urban areas potentially suitable for Archer’s vertiports.

Light retrofitting of existing parking garages will accelerate Archer’s ability to scale urban aerial mobility operations.

A sum of 3592466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 787.04K shares. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $10.01 and dropped to a low of $9.99 until finishing in the latest session at $10.00.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ACIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, ACIC shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $293 million, or 62.30% of ACIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIC stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,429,400, which is approximately 8.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,380,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.81 million in ACIC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $26.05 million in ACIC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE:ACIC] by around 12,545,928 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,020 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,731,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,318,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,377,019 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,007,922 shares during the same period.