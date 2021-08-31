Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] moved up 2.15: Why It’s Important

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $3421.57 on 08/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3,355.22, while the highest price level was $3,445.00. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Amazon and 11st Launch New Amazon Global Store in Korea.

Customers can now shop tens of millions of Amazon US products directly from 11st and enjoy free international delivery, great prices and world class customer service.

Amazon and 11st announced the launch of Amazon Global Store on 11st, a new way for customers in Korea to shop Amazon US selection. The launch brings one of the largest international selections available for online shopping in Korea, with tens of millions of products from more than 30 categories including PC, toys, fashion, consumer electronics, kitchen and more. For avid readers, the launch also makes Amazon Global Store on 11st Korea’s most extensive bookstore, with millions of books available at customers’ fingertips. Customers in Korea will experience Amazon’s commitment to great prices, selection and convenience, while shopping directly on 11st by visiting 11st.kr/Amazon or the 11st app.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.06 percent and weekly performance of 4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 3145777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4152.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $4400 to $4200. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5500 to $5000, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMZN stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4125 to 3900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 61.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 179.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 242.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,459.91, while it was recorded at 3,338.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3,280.44 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 35.77%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,014,799 million, or 59.50% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.26 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $55.34 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,180 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,184,565 shares. Additionally, 1,245 investors decreased positions by around 9,187,855 shares, while 440 investors held positions by with 274,216,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,588,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,155,920 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 692,898 shares during the same period.