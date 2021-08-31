Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Stock trading around $27.49 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.57%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “As the states and businesses in which we operate have been reopening more widely, Altice USA has seen an acceleration in revenue growth led by Advertising and Business Services. Our Residential business remains extremely focused on achieving faster broadband customer growth going forward from a faster pace of footprint expansion and network upgrades including fiber. We are delighted to have announced recently the new Optimum Mobile brand as the first step in the Company’s plan to align all its connectivity brands under one national Optimum brand, and we continue to invest in innovative new products such as Optimum Stream to support increased video streaming activity which is driving broadband data usage.”.

Over the last 12 months, ATUS stock rose by 0.44%. The one-year Altice USA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.82. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.53 billion, with 274.02 million shares outstanding and 173.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, ATUS stock reached a trading volume of 4019850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $40.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $40 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $43, while TD Securities kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 52.03%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,948 million, or 60.00% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately -12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,613,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.18 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $463.62 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 65.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 28,345,199 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 40,104,842 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 184,300,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,750,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,269,447 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,788,807 shares during the same period.