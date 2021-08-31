Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] is -10.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] traded at a low on 08/30/21, posting a -5.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.87. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Aditxt Announces Pricing of $11.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 4,583,334 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.40 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. In a concurrent private placement, for each share of common stock purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.53 per share, and are exercisable for a five year period commencing six months from the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of approximately $10.1 million from this offering to fund a $6.5M loan to a biopharmaceutical company commercializing COVID-19 antiviral oral therapy, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, including the purchase of fixed assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3497395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aditxt Inc. stands at 16.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.84%.

The market cap for ADTX stock reached $29.71 million, with 15.89 million shares outstanding and 12.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, ADTX reached a trading volume of 3497395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has ADTX stock performed recently?

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3162, while it was recorded at 2.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6364 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADTX is now -185.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.35. Additionally, ADTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,773 per employee.Aditxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.20% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 197,093, which is approximately 16.599% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 185,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in ADTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly 12.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aditxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 161,156 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 52,647 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 479,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 692,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,066 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 16,081 shares during the same period.