Wall Street Analyst Initiated XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $40.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that XPeng Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Quarterly vehicle deliveries reached 17,398, a 439% increase year-over-year.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB3,761.3 million, a 536.7% increase year-over-year.

XPeng Inc. represents 796.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.76 billion with the latest information. XPEV stock price has been found in the range of $40.16 to $41.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.38M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 6786650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading, and 40.23 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$603,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $7,950 million, or 31.50% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,437,521, which is approximately 88.85% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 16,253,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.69 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $556.77 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 227.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 61,585,402 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 33,142,070 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 102,632,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,360,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,072,598 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,732,026 shares during the same period.