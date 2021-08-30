Visa Inc. [V] Stock trading around $232.69 per share: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.57%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Thursday, September 9, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 10.26%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.89. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $490.27 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 6312792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $279.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $265 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $275, while Truist kept a Buy rating on V stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 265 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 49.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.56, while it was recorded at 232.84 for the last single week of trading, and 222.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.05. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.71%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $373,296 million, or 96.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,191,304, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,221,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.9 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $19.2 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,546 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 47,018,448 shares. Additionally, 1,228 investors decreased positions by around 45,750,851 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,511,493,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,604,263,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,861,572 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,171 shares during the same period.