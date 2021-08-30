VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain 19.69% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 1.63% or 0.49 points to close at $30.52 with a heavy trading volume of 6990581 shares. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CSOD, MSON, GTS, and VICI.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CSOD).

It opened the trading session at $30.05, the shares rose to $30.775 and dropped to $30.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 5.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 6990581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 29.83 for the last single week of trading, and 28.84 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $19,605 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.49 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 61,008,393 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 59,797,000 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 521,559,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,365,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,495,396 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,313,925 shares during the same period.