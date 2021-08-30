Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Is Currently 1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] gained 1.31% or 0.82 points to close at $63.43 with a heavy trading volume of 6299747 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Twitter Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports Total Revenue of $1.19 Billion and 11% Year-over-Year Growth in Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU).

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its second quarter 2021.

It opened the trading session at $62.72, the shares rose to $63.72 and dropped to $62.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWTR points out that the company has recorded -18.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, TWTR reached to a volume of 6299747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $71.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 184.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for TWTR stock

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.92, while it was recorded at 63.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.29 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 80.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $40,616 million, or 80.50% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 74,452,995, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,531,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.33 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 76,477,869 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 68,888,944 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 494,964,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,331,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,092,142 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 21,090,056 shares during the same period.