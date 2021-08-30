Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] Stock trading around $32.19 per share: What’s Next?

Trustmark Corporation [NASDAQ: TRMK] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $32.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

Trustmark Corporation represents 63.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.01 billion with the latest information. TRMK stock price has been found in the range of $31.75 to $32.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 247.51K shares, TRMK reached a trading volume of 13071943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trustmark Corporation [TRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMK shares is $33.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Trustmark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Trustmark Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trustmark Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28.

Trading performance analysis for TRMK stock

Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, TRMK shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Trustmark Corporation [TRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 31.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.81 for the last 200 days.

Trustmark Corporation [TRMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.37. Trustmark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.92.

Return on Total Capital for TRMK is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.58. Additionally, TRMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] managed to generate an average of $57,213 per employee.

Trustmark Corporation [TRMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trustmark Corporation go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trustmark Corporation [TRMK]

There are presently around $1,259 million, or 63.80% of TRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,452,568, which is approximately -4.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,760,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.44 million in TRMK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $124.62 million in TRMK stock with ownership of nearly -1.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trustmark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Trustmark Corporation [NASDAQ:TRMK] by around 1,560,870 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 1,824,176 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 35,741,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,126,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,119 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 271,261 shares during the same period.