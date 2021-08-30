The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock Reiterated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $45

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.99 during the day while it closed the day at $26.51. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Gap Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Net sales of $4.2 billion were the highest second quarter sales in over a decade, up 29% versus 2020 and up 5% compared to 2019 pre-COVID levels.

Second quarter comparable sales increased 12% versus 2019.

The Gap Inc. stock has also loss -6.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPS stock has declined by -20.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.60% and gained 31.30% year-on date.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $9.95 billion, with 378.00 million shares outstanding and 200.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 20146966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $36.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 38 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.94, while it was recorded at 27.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,533 million, or 56.10% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,061,253, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 24,900,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $660.12 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $622.21 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 36,930,034 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 28,044,043 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 143,721,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,695,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,979,370 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,308,375 shares during the same period.