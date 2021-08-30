TAL Education Group [TAL] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 billion, down -93.29% YTD: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 28, 2021 that TAL Education Group Announces Repurchase of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

— TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements with the holders of its existing 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) to repurchase the 2026 Notes (the “Repurchases”). The aggregate purchase price for the Repurchases will be an amount of cash equal to the sum of (i) $2.3 billion, the aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes, and (ii) accrued and unpaid interest calculated based on an interest rate of 0.50% per annum. The Repurchases are expected to be consummated in one or more closings by the end of December 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement.

A sum of 17080687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.35M shares. TAL Education Group shares reached a high of $4.96 and dropped to a low of $4.77 until finishing in the latest session at $4.80.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $5.60, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 55 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.15 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 51.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,702 million, or 82.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 64,457,000, which is approximately 8.244% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 37,511,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.06 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105.04 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 89,162,689 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 95,445,823 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 169,958,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,566,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,984,134 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 23,069,979 shares during the same period.