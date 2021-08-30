Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SOAC] loss -0.20% or -0.02 points to close at $9.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6605991 shares. The company report on August 14, 2021 that Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and Date for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination with DeepGreen Metals Inc.

Extraordinary general meeting of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“SOAC”) shareholders to approve the proposed business combination with DeepGreen Metals Inc. to be held on September 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

SOAC’s Board of Directors recommends shareholders vote “FOR” all of the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

It opened the trading session at $9.98, the shares rose to $10.00 and dropped to $9.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOAC points out that the company has recorded -6.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 305.20K shares, SOAC reached to a volume of 6605991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SOAC stock

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, SOAC shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SOAC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]

Positions in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SOAC] by around 5,915,241 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,902 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,036,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,082,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,685 shares during the same period.